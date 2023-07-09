Police search for missing person in Fort Smith

Police say they are needing help finding 18-year-old Sylvia Perry "an adult runaway under special care."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a person who went missing on Sunday, July 9.

FSPD says they are needing help finding 18-year-old Sylvia Perry "an adult runaway under special care." Police say she was last seen in the "400 block of South 17th Street" at around 6 p.m.

FSPD says they need to find her to "verify her safety." Anyone who knows about Perry's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 479-709-5100.

