Missing man reported in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for Miguel "Mickey" Salazar who was reported missing around 5 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted on social media a picture of a man they identify as Miguel "Mickey" Salazar who was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. on July 18.

Salazar, described as a Hispanic male, and 6" was last seen near his home on Heritage Road.

The police urges those who see him or make contact with him to call 479-667-4127.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device