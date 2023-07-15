Missing Fort Smith woman found dead

Police say the woman was found in the 600 block of North 11th Street.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A missing woman in Fort Smith has been found dead according to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD).

The woman, 45-year-old Melissa Chambers, was reported missing on Friday, July 14. Chambers had last been seen leaving Baptist Health in the "early morning hours," according to police.

On Saturday morning, police reported they found Chambers dead in the 600 block of North 11th Street.

FSPD says "no signs of trauma were apparent" and the cause of her death is unknown "pending determination from the Arkansas State Crime Lab."

No further information was released and officials say more information will be "released when available and appropriate."

