Missing Fort Smith man found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Saturday, July 1, the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) announced they are looking for a missing elderly man.
Police said the elderly man reportedly "left his home" near Sandy Parker Court.
An hour later, police were able to safely locate the missing man.
