Missing Fort Smith man found safe

Fort Smith police say the missing elderly man was located safely.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Saturday, July 1, the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) announced they are looking for a missing elderly man.

Police said the elderly man reportedly "left his home" near Sandy Parker Court.

An hour later, police were able to safely locate the missing man.

MISSING / ENDANGERED Willie Rogers, 76, reported missing July 1 Fort Smith, AR - Fort Smith Police need to locate... Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2023

