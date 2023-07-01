x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

Missing Fort Smith man found safe

Fort Smith police say the missing elderly man was located safely.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Saturday, July 1, the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) announced they are looking for a missing elderly man.

Police said the elderly man reportedly "left his home" near Sandy Parker Court.

An hour later, police were able to safely locate the missing man. 

MISSING / ENDANGERED Willie Rogers, 76, reported missing July 1 Fort Smith, AR - Fort Smith Police need to locate...

Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Saturday, July 1, 2023

Related Articles

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out