43-year-old reported missing in Fort Smith

A 43-year-old was reported missing and endangered in Fort Smith and was last seen on Aug. 15

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department has reported a man as missing and endangered since the morning of Aug. 15.

The man, 43-year-old Steven Sikanas, was reported missing by a family member. According to police, he was last seen at the Englander Motel on Townson Avenue.

If you have any information that can help the police, contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device