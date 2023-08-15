43-year-old reported missing in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department has reported a man as missing and endangered since the morning of Aug. 15.
The man, 43-year-old Steven Sikanas, was reported missing by a family member. According to police, he was last seen at the Englander Motel on Townson Avenue.
If you have any information that can help the police, contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.
