Man allegedly went into hiding after shooting himself amid sex crime investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark — According to a post by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), warrants for rape and sexual assault have been issued for 56 year old Miguel "Mickey" Salazar just two days after he was reported missing.

Salazar was listed as a missing person after an incident at his home in the Etna area of Franklin County.

While being investigated for sex crimes, Salazar allegedly shot himself before walking into the woods behind his home— and according to FCSO, Salazar has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities believe that Salazar has gone into hiding, and are asking the public to contact FCSO at 479-667-4127 or call 911 if any information is known as to his whereabouts.

