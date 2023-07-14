x
Fort Smith woman reported missing, endangered

Chambers reportedly left Baptist Health in the early morning hours and hasn't been heard from since.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for 45-year-old Melissa Chambers, who reportedly left Baptist Health in the early morning hours and hasn't been heard from since.

Credit: 5NEWS
Fort Smith missing person

If you have any information that can help FSPD locate her, please call 479-709-5100, or 911 for emergencies.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

