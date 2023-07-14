Fort Smith woman reported missing, endangered

Chambers reportedly left Baptist Health in the early morning hours and hasn't been heard from since.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for 45-year-old Melissa Chambers, who reportedly left Baptist Health in the early morning hours and hasn't been heard from since.

If you have any information that can help FSPD locate her, please call 479-709-5100, or 911 for emergencies.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device