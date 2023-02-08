x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

Fort Smith Police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old boy

Police said they "need to locate him to verify his safety."

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for 13-year-old Isaiah Sanders, a boy described as a missing and endangered runaway.

Isaiah was reported missing on August 1. He was last seen in the 5900 block of Zero Street wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants at around 9 p.m. on August 1, FSPD said.

"We need to locate him to verify his safety. If you have any information that can help assist, please call 479-709-5100. Thank you," FSPD said in the statement.

Call (479) 709-5100 if you know the whereabouts of Isaiah.

No other information was give by police in their initial statement.

5NEWS will update this story as new details become available.

Credit: Fort Smith Police Department
Fort Smith missing teen

Related Articles

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out