Missing Fort Smith teen found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) ended the search for a missing teenager after she was found safe just hours after her disappearance.
The 13-year-old had last been seen at her home at around 2 a.m. and reportedly left in a blue Ford Fiesta between 2 a.m. and 3:40 a.m., according to FSPD.
At 9:06 a.m. the same day, FSPD reported that the teenager was "located safe."
