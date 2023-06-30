x
Missing

Missing Fort Smith teen found safe

The Fort Smith police reports that the teenager has been found safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) ended the search for a missing teenager after she was found safe just hours after her disappearance. 

The 13-year-old had last been seen at her home at around 2 a.m. and reportedly left in a blue Ford Fiesta between 2 a.m. and 3:40 a.m., according to FSPD. 

At 9:06 a.m. the same day, FSPD reported that the teenager was "located safe."

MISSING/ENDANGERED/RUNAWAY: 13-year-old Victra Randle, last seen at home, approximately 2am. Left sometime between 2am...

Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Friday, June 30, 2023

