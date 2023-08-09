Search underway in Fort Smith for missing and endangered woman | Here's what we know

x
Missing

Search underway in Fort Smith for missing and endangered woman

Police say Helvy may be driving in a 2015 Dodge Journey with Arkansas tag 140YLG.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a woman considered missing and endangered.

A family member reported 34-year-old Amber Helvy missing on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to police. 

Officials say she may be driving in a 2015 Dodge Journey with Arkansas tag "140YLG". 

FSPD says Helvy left the 2400 block of Savannah Street and says the family is concerned for her well-being. 

Anyone with information on Helvy's whereabouts is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.

Credit: KFSM
Amber Helvy

Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Sunday, September 10, 2023

    

