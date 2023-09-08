Fort Smith Police report missing and endangered woman

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has reported a missing and endangered woman on August 9.
Annette Spencer was last seen on August 4, according to police reports. The 45-year-old's last known location is the 300 block of South E Street near Hope Campus.
If you have any information as to Spencer's whereabouts, please contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.
