Fort Smith 80-year-old reported missing, endangered by police

Police say 80-year-old Jerry Don Hall hasn't spoken to family since Sept. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are asking for help locating 80-year-old Jerry Don Hall, who last spoke to family members near the 2500 block of Tulsa Street on Sept. 14, 2023.

He may be traveling in a 2011 black Ford Fiesta with Arkansas tag 663 YPG.

Police say if you have any information that can help locate him, please call 479-709-5100, or 911 for emergencies.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device