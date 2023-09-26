Fort Smith police say 29-year-old man is missing, endangered

FSPD said Roberts was reported missing from the 1500 block of Boston Street by a concerned loved one.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking the public for help searching for 29-year-old William Henry Roberts, who was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 25.

FSPD said Roberts was reported missing from the 1500 block of Boston Street by a concerned loved one. Police said Roberts is endangered. "We would like to make contact to verify his safety," FSPD said.

If you or someone you know thinks you've seen Roberts, contact FSPD at (479) 709-5100.

