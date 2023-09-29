Missing Fort Smith man found

Fort Smith police say the missing 48-year-old man was found safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), Gary Brisco, 48, is missing and endangered. Police state he was last heard from at 8800 Highway 271 South.

If you or anybody you know has information as to Brisco's whereabouts, police ask that you contact them at (479) 709-5100.

