Equal Justice Symposium host event in Fort Smith to help families in cold cases

REVAMP hopes their events will help revitalize some of these decades-old cases and maybe find some new leads.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Victim families and advocacy groups gathered at the Fort Smith Convention Center for the Equal Justice Symposium on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event invited the public for a discussion regarding the criminal justice system to help families understand the process. It serves as a resource to law enforcement, the criminal justice and legal system, and advocacy groups that are involved in helping find missing persons or resolving cases in which someone has been murdered.

The nonprofit Remember Every Victim and Missing Person (REVAMP) organized the event with many of the families they work with in attendance.

REVAMP hopes their events will help revitalize some of these decades-old cases and maybe find some new leads.

"It's all about communication. We bring all these people together in this group, and they can talk and they can share. And some of them have been at this so long that they've developed some particular expertise, they may be able to help counsel someone or advise another person about how to handle some of the things that happen when a loved one goes missing or is murdered." said Tom Honeycutt director of Arkansas Investigative Team Lead and founding member of REVAMP.

This was the first annual symposium and will be back next year.

If you'd like to find out more about these familie's cases or learn more about REVAMP you can visit their website.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device