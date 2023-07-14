Fayetteville police searching for missing person

If you see Farnet or have any information please contact the FPD at (479)587-3555.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a post by the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), 21-year-old Genevieve “Genie” Farnet has been reported missing by their family.

Farnet drives a white Nissan NV200 van with Arkansas vehicle license 649ZUZ and was last seen in the area of College and Rolling Hills.

If you see Farnet or have any information please contact the FPD at (479)587-3555.

Editor's Note: In a previous version of this article, 5NEWS referenced Farnet using She/Her pronouns based off of FPD's initial report.

