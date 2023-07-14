x
Missing

Fayetteville police searching for missing person

If you see Farnet or have any information please contact the FPD at (479)587-3555.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a post by the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), 21-year-old Genevieve “Genie” Farnet has been reported missing by their family. 

Farnet drives a white Nissan NV200 van with Arkansas vehicle license 649ZUZ and was last seen in the area of College and Rolling Hills.

Credit: Fayetteville PD

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Editor's Note: In a previous version of this article, 5NEWS referenced Farnet using She/Her pronouns based off of  FPD's initial report.

