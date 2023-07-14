Missing Fayetteville person found safe

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a post by the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), a 21-year-old was reported missing on Friday, July 14.
The person had last been seen in the area of College and Rolling Hills, according to police.
On Saturday, July 15, FPD reported the person had been found safe by the Newton County Sheriff's Department.
Editor's Note: In a previous version of this article, 5NEWS referenced Farnet using She/Her pronouns based off of FPD's initial report.
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.