Fort Smith police report Bella Vista man missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police (FSPD) are looking for 83-year-old Joe Patton out of Bella Vista, who was recently reported missing by a household family member.
Patton is reportedly traveling in a dark blue Subaru and was last seen in the 1900 block of Massard Road.
If you have any information that can help locate him, please contact the FSPD at 479-709-5100.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
