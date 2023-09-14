Fort Smith police report Bella Vista man missing and endangered

Joe Patton was last seen on Massard Road and is believed to be traveling in a dark blue Subaru.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police (FSPD) are looking for 83-year-old Joe Patton out of Bella Vista, who was recently reported missing by a household family member.

Patton is reportedly traveling in a dark blue Subaru and was last seen in the 1900 block of Massard Road.

If you have any information that can help locate him, please contact the FSPD at 479-709-5100.

