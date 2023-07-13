Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for missing Little Rock girl

Ivianna Jordan was reported missing at 2 p.m. July 13 after leaving with her great uncle.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) issued an Amber Alert after 4-year-old Ivianna Jordan was reported missing in North Little Rock on July 13.

Jordan is 3' with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

Officials say Jordan was reported missing at 2 p.m. when she voluntarily left with Brodrick Hardman, 44, her great uncle. Hardman is suspected of abducting Jordan and is wanted by the Pulaski Sheriff's Office for first degree murder.

Hardman is described as 6'3", 150 lbs. with dark complexion.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact Detective Allison with the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-340-6963 or 501-340-6913. You may also submit an anonymous tip online at https://t.co/r10xClXra8 #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/L0Y4bXLzEu — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) July 13, 2023

Jordan's grandmother, who reported her missing, says neither the child nor the man were at home when she returned home around 5 p.m. According to ASP, Jordan's grandmother has been in contact with Hardman.

Hardman refuses to disclose his location but says he still has Jordan in his custody, according to the alert. His phone number is being tracked by police, and it has not moved from its last location of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue.

If you have any information on Hardman or Jordan's location, you can contact the North Little Rock Police at 501-758-1234.

