16-year-old Washington County teen reported missing, endangered

ASP says the teen has black hair, brown eyes, and may be traveling in a 2004 Chevy truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to a post by the Arkansas State Police (ASP), 16-year-old Payton Willliam Seamster is missing after last being seen before noon on October 9, 2023.

ASP says Payton has black hair, brown eyes, and may be traveling in a 2004 Chevy truck.

Anybody with information as to Payton's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) at (479)444-5712.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device