Washington County 11-year-old boy reported missing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for missing 11-years-old Matthew Meadors.

WCSO says that Matthew was last seen wearing a white Rugrats shirt and black Under Armour tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall with blonde hair, blue eyes. He reportedly frequents the Lincoln and Prairie Grove areas.

If you have any information as to Matthew’s whereabouts, please contact WCSO at (479) 444-5712.

