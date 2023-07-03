Missing woman could be in Arkansas, police say

Officials with Van Buren Police Department say Shannon Manning was last heard from on Feb. 17 by family members and could possibly be in Arkansas.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Officials with the Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) say Shannon Manning, a missing woman, could possibly be in Arkansas.

Police say Manning's family last spoke with her via phone on Feb. 17 and her last location is unknown.

According to VBPD, Manning may be in a Gray Chevy Impala with a Georgia license plate 'RLI9590'.

Manning may also be in Georgia or Mississippi, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Jonathan Arredondo at 479-471-5095.

MISSING Shannon Manning is a missing adult. Her family has not seen or heard from her since 2/17/2023. We are unsure... Posted by Van Buren Police Department on Monday, March 6, 2023

