Missing woman could be in Arkansas, police say

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Officials with the Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) say Shannon Manning, a missing woman, could possibly be in Arkansas.
Police say Manning's family last spoke with her via phone on Feb. 17 and her last location is unknown.
According to VBPD, Manning may be in a Gray Chevy Impala with a Georgia license plate 'RLI9590'.
Manning may also be in Georgia or Mississippi, police say.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Jonathan Arredondo at 479-471-5095.
