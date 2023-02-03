Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Officials with WCSO say Doyle was last seen around midnight walking in the area of Buckhorn Camp Road. Due to the treacherous area, officials say rappelling ropes and a stokes basket were required to retrieve her body.
Doyle's body was transported by the Coroner’s Office and will be taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.
Assisting agencies included the Morrow Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Central EMS, and the Washington County Urban Search and Rescue Team.
