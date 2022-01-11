Benton Co. deputies search for missing pregnant woman last seen with person she met online

Ashley Bush was last seen in a vehicle with another woman in Maysville around 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. The woman allegedly drove Bush to a job interview in Bentonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman who is 31 weeks pregnant who was last seen on her way to Bentonville.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), 33-year-old Ashley Bush was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Oct. 31, at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 43 in Maysville, Arkansas.

Deputies say the driver was a white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair who said her name was "Lucy."

Bush met Lucy online when she was looking for a job working from home. Lucy picked her up that morning at the Handi-Mart in Maysville to allegedly take her to a job interview in Bentonville, according to the BCSO.

Around 3 p.m. that day, Bush texted her ride to say she was in Gravette on her way to Handi-Mart so he could pick her up. The women arrived at the intersection near Handi-Mart, turned north onto Hwy. 43 and continued north. Deputies say Bush has not been seen or heard from since.

Bush is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black slip-on shoes. She is 31 weeks pregnant.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Detective Susan Matthews at 479-271-1008 extension 3639.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device