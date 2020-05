Fort Smith Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for missing 15-year-old Aleah Williams.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Fort Smith and Little Rock police departments are asking for the public’s help in searching for missing 15-year-old Aleah Williams.

Williams was last seen on Friday, May 1.

She is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Little Rock police believe she may be in the Little Rock area. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3042 or 501-371-4829.