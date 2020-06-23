x
6-month-old in West Memphis found safe, police say

Majesty was found safe by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on I-40. McClanton and Auimatagi have been arrested for Interference with Court Ordered Custody.
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Update: According to Arkansas State Police, the child has been found safe.

Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi have been arrested for Interference with Court-Ordered Custody.

According to the Arkansas State Police, officers are searching for 6-month old Majesty McClanton.

She was reported missing on June 23. Police say she was abducted by her parents during a supervised DHS visit.

The child may be traveling in a 2015 White Nissan Altima with 27-year-old Rodney McClanton or 21-year-old Miracle Auimatagi.

If you have any information, please call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 732-7525.