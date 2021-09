Heidi is around 5'2"-5'4", has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs about 150-170 pounds.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department is asking for help in searching for a runaway teen.

Police say Heidi Millar, 17, ran away from home on Aug. 21 and has not been seen or heard of since then.

Heidi is around 5'2"-5'4", has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs about 150-170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Langham at 479-451-8220.