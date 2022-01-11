Missing hiker found alive after 4-day search on Buffalo National River

A man hiking on the Buffalo National River was found four days later by search and rescue teams near Horseshoe Bend.

PONCA, Ark. — A man hiking along a trail on the Buffalo National River on Oct. 27 was found four days later by search and rescue teams near Horseshoe Bend on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to the local National Park Service spokesperson, Clinton Smith, who is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found "in good spirits."

He was reported missing on Oct. 28 by his family after he had set out for the hike and failed to return home.

The National Park Service (NPS) and the Newton County Sheriff's Office led the search and rescue that began the morning of Oct. 29 and searched the wilderness in Ponca for four days.

The teams utilized grid-style ground searches, aerial searches, and tracking dogs.

"The National Park Service would like expresses its thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Mennonite Disaster Service, BUFFSAR volunteers, Arkansas Alliance of Bloodhound Search Specialists, Arkansas State Police, Compton Volunteer Fire Department, County Line Baptist Church, Marion County Search and Rescue, and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for their assistance in this search effort. A special thanks also goes out to Fred Wohl and his horse team for their assistance in the rescue," NPS said in a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The NPS also warns the terrain in and around the Buffalo National River can be rugged and steep. "Off-trail travel is often dangerous, and we ask visitors to please stay on established trails to avoid injury and disorientation," the NPS said.

