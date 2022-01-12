AMBER Alert issued for missing North Texas girl in Wise County

Police said the mother of 7-year-old Athena had been looking for her since before 6 p.m. She was last seen around County Road 3573 in Paradise.

PARADISE, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing Wise County girl who was last seen Wednesday evening, authorities announced.

Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand throughout the day Thursday. The AMBER Alert was issued at 2:10 p.m., describing Strand as "endangered."

Strand's "whereabouts are unknown and law enforcement believes the child's safety and health are in danger."

Anyone with information about Strand is asked to call 911.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) earlier Thursday said they got a call from Strand's stepmother shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She said she had gone to Strand's room, but she was not there. After looking for her for about an hour, she contacted the sheriff's office.

The little girl hasn't been found as of about 2 p.m. Thursday. Authorities told WFAA that the girl possibly left after an argument with her parents.

Strand was last seen around the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise in Wise County.

The AMBER Alert said Strand was last seen wearing a gray/black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans with flowers on the front pockets and brown boots.

In an update Thursday evening, the Wise County Sheriff's Office said that both the stepmother and father are cooperating with authorities in the case.

According to officials, the AMBER Alert was issued to broadcast that Athena was missing or possibly abducted to as many people as possible.

The reason why it wasn't done sooner was because the family told the sheriff that Athena had done this before, so the sheriff's office felt that they would have found the child eventually in the night.

According to the sheriff's office, around 200 citizens have helped in the search and that they have searched an estimated 50 acres, so far.

WCSO, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the local Texas Ranger, the Fort Worth Police Department, the Bridgeport Police Department, several local fire departments, Wise County EMS and Search Rescue One (K-9 assisted) are all contributing to the search.

Volunteers are searching Paradise, TX for seven-year-old Athena Strand. Her family reported her missing just before 7 p.m. last night @wfaa pic.twitter.com/YR8Yb3J6Fv — Sydney Persing (@sydneypersing) December 1, 2022