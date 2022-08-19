Fort Smith police search for missing 12-year-old

Police say 12-year-old Isabella Sarkozy was last seen in the 8000 block of Clover Drive in Fort Smith in the early morning hours of Aug. 19.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith police are looking for a 12-year-old who reportedly ran away from home.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), Isabella Sarkozy reportedly ran away from her home around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.

She was last seen in the 8000 block of Clover Drive wearing navy blue/red men's basketball shorts, a brown tank top with a black hoodie and white tennis shoes.

She is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 89 pounds.

If you have any information that could help find her you're asked to call 911 or FSPD at 479-709-5000.

MISSING / ENDANGERED: Fort Smith Police need your help locating 12-year-old Isabella Sarkozy. Isabella reportedly ran... Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Friday, August 19, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device