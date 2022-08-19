Fort Smith police search for missing 12-year-old

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith police are looking for a 12-year-old who reportedly ran away from home.
According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), Isabella Sarkozy reportedly ran away from her home around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
She was last seen in the 8000 block of Clover Drive wearing navy blue/red men's basketball shorts, a brown tank top with a black hoodie and white tennis shoes.
She is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 89 pounds.
If you have any information that could help find her you're asked to call 911 or FSPD at 479-709-5000.
