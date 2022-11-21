Officials: Missing Barling teen found by a neighbor, returned safely to family

The AMBER Alert for missing Arkansas teen Maddison Baker was canceled Tuesday morning after she was found safe.

BARLING, Ark. — An Arkansas AMBER Alert was issued for 14-year-old Maddison Baker out of Barling Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is now reporting that the alert has been canceled and she has been found safe.

In a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Cpt. Pevehouse said a neighbor had found Maddison and returned her to safety and that it's not believed the intention of the neighbor was to harm Maddison. She was reunited with her family at around 9:30 a.m. this morning.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Cpt. Pevehouse said there were many tips received and all followed up on but nothing came of them. The department still doesn’t know what happened overnight but is continuing to investigate. Pevehouse said she will be forensically interviewed.

At around 8 p.m., Barling PD requested the AMBER Alert. These are "not taken lightly— there is criteria that must be met," Pevehouse said. "She’s doing OK and being checked out medically."

The teen's mother, Morgan Baker, says she had left her phone at home to charge and was walking a few houses down to a babysitting job Monday evening. That's when she was last seen.

