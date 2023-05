According to police, the 7-year-old was located safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were searching for a 7-year-old last seen on May 8.

According to FSPD, the child was last seen near Next Step Day Room and Garrsion Pointe in Fort Smith with an adult male.

FSPD has reported the child has been located.

