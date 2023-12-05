Police searching for missing 14-year-old in Fort Smith

Officials say the teen was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, grey shorts and red shoes while riding a pink bicycle.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating 14-year-old Brendon Dyer.

According to FSPD, Brendon was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, grey shorts and red Nike shoes while riding a pink bicycle.

Police say he is 5'4" and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information that can help FSPD locate Brendon, call 479-709-5100.

