Police search for missing 13-year-old in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a missing/endangered 13-year-old.
According to police, Ja'Kavian Milton was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 12 after leaving home on Dec. 8.
He was last seen in the 700 block of S. 23rd Street wearing a lime green shirt and khaki or lighter-colored pants.
No further details have been released at this time.
If you have any information that can help police locate Ja'Kavian, you're asked to call 911 or 479-709-5000.
