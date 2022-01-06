Missing 13-year-old last seen at Petit Jean State Park campground

MORRILTON, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
According to police, Jessica Lynn Lowery was last seen around 11 p.m. on May 30 at the Petit Jean State Park campground.
She was last seen wearing a teal tank top, grey shorts, and blue Crocs.
If you have any information on where she may be you are asking to call the Conway County Sheriff's Office at 501-354-2411.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.