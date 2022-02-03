Officials cancel 2022 Miss UAFS pageant

"Unforeseen circumstances" are what lead to the cancelation. Further details about why the pageant was canceled have not been released at this time.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2022 Miss UAFS Scholarship Competition has been canceled.

According to officials, "unforeseen circumstances" are what lead to the cancelation. Further details about the reasoning have not been released at this time.

An alternate date cannot be set within the window required for competitors to qualify for Miss Arkansas.

There are six additional preliminaries for Miss Arkansas between now and March 20.

"We are all disappointed that our competitors will not be able to share their talents and platforms with our campus community this year, especially knowing the hard work that goes into planning and perfecting them," officials wrote on social media.

The Miss America Organization has agreed to provide scholarships for students who would have competed in the Miss UAFS pageant this year.

