Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town coming to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are set to perform at the Walmart AMP this summer.

The multi-Grammy award winners alongside The Cadillac Three will make a stop at the AMP on Sunday, May 8.

Fans can snag tickets on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. by going online or calling 479-443-5600. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail. Neither add-on will give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.