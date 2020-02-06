Miracle League of Arkansas receives $10,000 donation from Springdale Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

The donation will be used to maintain Miracle League of Arkansas' two ball fields located in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Miracle League of Arkansas, which has two ball fields located in Springdale is the recipient of a $10,000 donation by Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse and the Springdale Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee.

The check presentation and donation took place at the Miracle League Fields at 2898 S. 48th Street in Springdale on Monday (Jun 1) at 3:00 p.m.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse says, “Each year, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees make it possible for the Springdale Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast to contribute proceeds to a worthy cause. I’m pleased that the Miracle League of Arkansas has been chosen as this year’s recipient.”

An estimated two to three thousand people watched the first-ever live streaming of this year’s Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in May.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Miracle League.

This is the third-largest donation amount ever given to a charity during the past twelve years as a result of the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

“On behalf of all our players, their families, and volunteers that make our league all that it is I am thrilled and honored to accept this gift for the Miracle League of Arkansas. Without our great partners, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. The proceeds will be used to maintain the ball fields here in Springdale,” says Peggy McCall/Executive Director.

