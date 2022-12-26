Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shuts off water to Charleston customers

The shut off is due to freezing temperatures and people dripping/running water to avoid frozen pipes, and the supply couldn't keep up with water demand.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority is shutting the water off for customers in Charleston for Monday night, Dec. 26.

The utility company says it contacted Logan and Sebastian County Emergency Management, but they do not have any "Hippos" available at this time.

Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says it is going to try to slowly fill the water tanks Tuesday and are doing everything they can at the moment.

The water authority tells 5NEWS the reason for the shut-off is due to freezing temperatures and people dripping/running water to avoid frozen pipes, and the supply couldn't keep up with water demand.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device