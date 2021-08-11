Military plane makes emergency landing at XNA due to fire on board

A C-130 military plane landed at the airport around 2:30 p.m. due to a fire on board.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — A military airplane with two pilots on board made an emergency landing at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) Monday, Nov. 8, afternoon.

According to Alex English with XNA, a C-130 military plane landed at the airport around 2:30 p.m. due to a fire on board.

There were no passengers or crew on the plane besides the two pilots. No injuries have been reported at this time.

As of 3:10 p.m., crews are working to remove the plane and taxi it off of the runway.

This is causing departure and arrival flights to be delayed.

It's not known at this time what caused the fire.