Military drone crashes in Lavaca

Witnesses told police they saw a military drone crash inside of Lavaca city limits Tuesday (Aug. 25) afternoon.

Crews recovered the drone near the Lavaca Senior Center just after 12:30 p.m.

The drone came from Fort Chaffee, a military base near the city. It's a RQ7 unmanned aerial vehicle, weighing 460 pounds and has a 20 foot wingspan. It belongs to the Arkansas Army National Guard 39th Infantry Brigade, who are currently training at Fort Chaffee.

There were no weapons attached to the drone. It's an observation drone, according to Capt. Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation is currently underway into what caused the drone to crash.