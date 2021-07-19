Military Appreciation Day this Saturday at Parrot Island Waterpark

All military personnel will receive free waterpark admission with a complimentary concessions voucher, plus 50% off admission for their immediate family members.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Editor's Note: The video shown above is from Nov. 1, 2020.

Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith is hosting its 7th Annual Military Appreciation Day this weekend.

On Saturday (July 24), from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the water park will honor and recognize members of the Armed Forces, active duty and retired, with an all-day celebration.

All military personnel will receive free waterpark admission along with a complimentary concessions voucher, plus 50% off admission for their immediate family members and special discounts on concessions and retail throughout the day.

The day will open with an honors ceremony followed by the Military Parrot Games, where teams of military personnel and their families can compete for the Champion’s Parrot Cup, medals, and other exciting prizes.