Miles for Mercy community challenge to raise money for Mercy Health Foundation

ROGERS, Ark. — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G event officials announced today (May 21) that the annual 5k @ the LPGA, originally slated for Jun 20, will transform into Miles for Mercy in 2020.

This virtual community challenge will support the Mercy Health Foundation and invite participants to run for healthcare heroes.

Individuals are encouraged to track miles walked or run throughout Jun 15-20, with each mile submitted equaling a $1 donation to the Mercy Health Foundation, up to $15,000, courtesy of Procter & Gamble.

“The 5k at the LPGA has long been one of our favorite events during LPGA Week. P&G is proud to support the virtual 5k to make a positive impact here in our Northwest Arkansas community,” said Mindy Sherwood, President, Procter & Gamble Walmart Global Customer Team. “We look forward to rallying the community for good, as we celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

Individuals of all ages are invited to participate, and miles may be completed on each participant’s route of choice.

Upon registration, participants will receive access to the Miles for Mercy Club on Strava to submit their miles.

Miles logged in the Strava Club will be eligible to contribute to the overall donation total, and participants are encouraged to share their experiences and honor local healthcare workers on social media as part of the event’s #MilesforMercy social media campaign.

Local offices are encouraged to participate in the event’s Corporate Challenge.

Local companies can compete for various awards including most participants, most total miles and most spirited team via social media.

Only five individuals are needed to create a team and may include family members of employees.

“One of the core missions of Mercy is to help promote a healthy and active lifestyle, through events such as the 5k at the LPGA and Now Miles for Mercy,” stated Martine Pollard, Mercy Executive Director, Community & Public Relations. “Now more than ever, we are proud to also utilize this community event to support and recognize our local doctors, nurses and healthcare teams across the NW Arkansas region.”

Interested individuals should register at www.Race-Wizard.com.

Registration is $10 to receive a commemorative t-shirt for participation.

Those who would like to forgo the t-shirt can register for free.

Individuals can also make a direct donation to the Mercy Health Foundation upon registration.

Participants that previously registered for the 5k at the LPGA on Jun 20 will be contacted directly and offered a full refund.