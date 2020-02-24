Mike Bloomberg visiting Bentonville ahead of Super Tuesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Bentonville on Thursday (Feb. 27) to speak at an early voting rally.
"Mike made Arkansas a priority from the moment he filed to get on the state ballot, so we couldn't be more excited to welcome him back," said Mike Bloomberg 2020 Arkansas State Director Evan Tanner. "The more Arkansas voters get to know Mike, the more they believe that he's the best candidate to defeat Trump. The vast support we are witnessing across the state proves that Mike's vision for rebuilding America resonates with voters here."
The event is happening Thursday, February 27, at 7 p.m.
Where the event will take place has not been announced.
Thursday will be Bloomberg's third visit to Arkansas since launching his campaign, most recently he observed MLK Day with Little Rock community leaders.
Early voting is underway in Arkansas and will continue through Super Tuesday, March 3.
