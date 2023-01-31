Memphis bridges over Mississippi River to glow red & gold for Tyre Nichols Wednesday night

The Mighty Lights on the Big River Crossing and the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge will be lit up beginning at sundown Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis bridges over the Mississippi River will light up to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols Wednesday evening, following his funeral services that morning.

The Mighty Lights will glow red and gold, the colors of the San Francisco 49ers, which organizers said was Nichol’s favorite sports team. They said the lights on the Big River Crossing and the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge will be lit up beginning at sundown Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Funeral services for Nichols are set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at 70 N Bellevue Blvd.

Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN). Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Nichols’ family, is set to deliver the call to action.