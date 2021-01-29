Effort to replat parts of former Fianna Hills golf course faces Fort Smith Board review

Mickle Wagner Coleman, on behalf of Fianna Properties, LLC, filed the application to replat the property.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The decision on allowing alternative use for a portion of former Fianna Hills Golf Club property that some argue would be a “downgrade” is now headed to the Fort Smith Board of Directors at its Feb. 2 meeting.

The subject property is located within the Fianna Hills subdivision located north of Roxbury Lane. The 1.6-acre replat area includes three lots and a portion of the golf course. Mickle Wagner Coleman, on behalf of Fianna Properties, LLC, filed the application to replat the property. The plat complies with the applicable standards of the city’s unified development ordinance (UDO) subdivision standards and the area and bulk requirements for the zoning district in which it is located, noted Maggie Rice, director of development services, in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken.

Approval of the preliminary plat will allow portions of the existing Fianna Hills Golf Course to be platted with adjacent residential lots creating three larger residential lots. The planning commission unanimously approved the replat request.