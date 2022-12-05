Mercy Urgent Care opens new location in Fort Smith, 2 more planned in 2023

In addition to the new urgent care facility, Mercy announced two urgent care facilities that are set to open in early 2023.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The new Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care - Phoenix Avenue is now open in Fort Smith, and two more are set to open in 2023.

The Urgent Care facility is open 7 days a week. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.

The facility welcomes walk-ins for care needs including treatment for colds, flu, strains, sprains, minor cuts and more.



Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care - Phoenix Avenue is located at 6801 Phoenix Ave.

Mercy also announced two additional locations that are planned for early 2023:

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care – Rogers Avenue

Opening in early 2023

4620 Rogers Ave., Suite 101

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care – Fianna Hills

Opening in early 2023

2501 Market Trace, Suite C

"You can see that Mercy Fort Smith is committed and dedicated to this community, and our commitment continues as we celebrate the opening of this first Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care," said Dr. David Hunton, president of Mercy Clinic Fort Smith.

Every community is experiencing growth in patients who need on-demand, affordable health care, and Fort Smith is no different,” said Sherry Buebendorf, regional president of Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care. “We are thrilled to provide this historic area convenient access to urgent care that is directly connected to the robust services and expertise at Mercy. We look forward to being part of the Fort Smith community and serving residents directly in their neighborhoods.”

