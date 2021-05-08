Mercy Northwest Arkansas to host 'Brighter Days Ahead' healthcare worker celebration

The event recognizes and celebrates health care workers for their compassionate service and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Mercy Northwest Arkansas is hosting an event in May to celebrate health care workers to kick off its celebration of Health Care Week.

'Brighter Days Ahead' on May 10 will recognize and celebrate health care workers for their compassionate service and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 900 pinwheels will be displayed representing COVID-19 patients Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas cared for during the pandemic and another 140 pinwheels in a different color honoring those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at the Bergant Terrace, located at Mercy Northwest Arkansas. To access the terrace without entering the hospital, park in the designated area north of the hospital near Physicians Plaza and follow signs.

New sculptures and a water feature at the Bergant Terrace will be dedicated to Mercy healthcare workers. The event will also recognize Paul and Martha Bergant for donations benefitting Mercy’s nearly $300 million expansion.

Speakers include:

Dr. Steve Goss, president, Mercy Clinic

Eric Pianalto, president, Mercy Hospital

David Fortner, vice president for operations, Mercy Hospital

Kelli Huntley, chief operating officer, Mercy Clinic

Dr. Sonal Bhakta, vice president for medical affairs, Mercy Hospital

Father Jason Sharbaugh, pastor, St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish in Fayetteville

All visitors must wear face coverings while on the Mercy Hospital campus and are asked to remain at least six feet apart.