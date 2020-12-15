Northwest Arkansas hospitals hopeful about COVID-19 vaccine, give update on hospital space

Hosptial leaders in Northwest Arkansas are hopeful about the vaccine but say the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to be on the rise.

ROGERS, Arkansas — On Monday (Dec. 14), a Northwest Arkansas council provided the following information on behalf of the Northwest Arkansas health care community, to help inform and educate the region.

Northwest Arkansas hospitals are hopeful about the vaccine but say the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to be on the rise. As of Dec. 14, 107 patients are in NWA hospital COVID units.

Even as the vaccine begins to be administered, it will take time for it to have an overall positive impact on our communities and healthcare systems, and until that positive impact occurs, the Northwest Arkansas health care community asks everyone to follow guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, especially during this holiday season.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face masks in public on July 16, 2020. The order requires masks when social distancing isn’t possible in the hopes of slowing the disease’s rapid spread in the state.

Dec. 14 State Statistics:

The Arkansas Department of Health reported today there were 1,355 new cases in the state of Arkansas bringing the accumulated total cases to 187,057.

Dec. 14 Regional Statistics:

Benton and Washington counties have 197 new cases, bringing the accumulated cases in NWA to 32,540, approximately 17% of the state’s cases.

Number of Patients:

Today in Benton and Washington Counties there are 107 patients in our COVID-19 units. One more patient than Friday in our COVID-19 units. These units are specially prepared to protect and care for the COVID-19 positive patients while also protecting and providing care for patients with other medical needs.

Ventilators:

Today, there are 41 ventilators in use supporting our patients' needs. Three less in use than yesterday. This includes both patients with COVID-19 and patients with other medical needs.

Intensive Care Units:

Today, there are 106 ICU beds in use supporting our patient’s needs. Nine less than Friday.

Testing Criteria:

SYMPTOMS: Symptoms include exhibiting any of the following: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea

NO SYMPTOMS: Exhibit no symptoms but have had significant contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive individuals. Significant contact is defined to be less than six feet from COVID-19 individual for more than 15 minutes with or without face covering. If you have been exposed to COVID-19 but do not meet the testing criteria listed, contact your Local Arkansas Department of Health Unit for testing. Northwest Arkansas Local Health Unit information is listed below.

Arkansas Department of Health NWA COVID-19 Testing Locations

Benton County Health Unit (Rogers):

479-986-1300

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday / 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday

1200 W. Walnut Street, Suite 2200, Rogers, AR 72756

Drive-up testing

The local health units are collecting insurance information, however, there is no out of pocket expense to the patient

No symptoms needed

By appointment only

Benton Count Health Unit (Siloam Springs):

479-549-3794

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday / 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday

101 W. University, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Drive-up testing

The local health units are collecting insurance information, however, there is no out of pocket expense to the patient

No symptoms needed

By appointment only

Carroll County Health Unit (Berryville):

870-423-2923

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday / 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday

402 Hailey Rd, Berryville, AR 72616

Drive-up testing

The local health units are collecting insurance information, however, there is no out of pocket expense to the patient

No symptoms needed

Appointments recommended but not required

Madison County Health Unit (Huntsville):

479-738-2612

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday / 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday

709 N College St, Huntsville, AR 72740

Drive-up testing

The local health units are collecting insurance information, however, there is no out of pocket expense to the patient

Appointment recommended but not required

Washington County Health Unit (Fayetteville):

479-521-8181

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday / 9:30 a.m. -6 p.m., Tuesday

3270 N Wimberly Drive, Fayetteville, AR

Drive-up testing by appointment only

The local health units are collecting insurance information, however, there is no out of pocket expense to the patient

Arkansas Department of Health Call Center:

Call: 1-800-803-7847 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Call: 501-661-2136 (after hours)

NWA Health Care Provider COVID-19 Testing Locations

WALMART/Quest Drive-Thru Testing Site:

Walmart and Quest have opened a testing site for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Those seeking testing must first qualify for COVID-19 screening and schedule an appointment at www.MyQuestCovidTest.com

Located at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1400 N. Walton Boulevard, Bentonville, AR

Drive-thru testing site open Tuesdays and Thursdays, weekly 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (prior to the pharmacy opening for regular business). Open on Friday’s 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. as needed.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks:

Veterans enrolled in VA health care: 1-800-691-8387

For veterans who are concerned, they may have symptoms of COVID-19, flu or cold, contact the VA at 800-691-8387 before going to scheduled appointments

Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage

This service is available at no cost to Veterans enrolled for VA health care

UAMS Northwest:

COVID-19 UAMS Hotline: 1-800-632-4502

UAMS has set up a coronavirus hotline for people who have questions or feel they may have symptoms.

ONLINE SCREENING: www.UAMSHealth.com/HealthNow

UAMS HealthNow is available for free COVID-19 screenings. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to patients of all ages across the state of Arkansas, and is accessible from a smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer with video capabilities. Spanish-speaking and Marshallese-speaking screeners are available.

UAMS Drive-Thru Clinic:

479-521-8260

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

1125 North College Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72703

Doctor’s visit in the safety of your car! Flu, strep, upper respiratory issues and flu shots. COVID-19 testing performed on-site until 4:30 p.m. Same day service – call to schedule.

UAMS Mobile Testing:

479-334-7027

11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday – Friday

2422 North Thompson Street, Springdale, AR 72764

FREE Covid-19 testing & flu shots. Please wait in your car and a staff member will come out to see you.

AR-Connect Call Center:

Arkansans experiencing mental health issues or stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may receive immediate help 24 hours a day through the UAMS AR-Connect program with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. The AR-Connect call center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A live video virtual clinic operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

501-526-3563 or 800-482-9921

Washington Regional Medical Center

Washington Regional Coronavirus Hotline:

479-463-2055

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday & Sunday

Washington Regional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening/Testing Clinic:

3318 N. North Hills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday & Sunday

Provides COVID-19 testing for individuals without symptoms, but who have had a direct exposure to COVID-19. Appointment not necessary

Washington Regional Urgent Care – Fayetteville location:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Seven Days a Week

3 E. Appleby Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville, AR (located in the William L. Bradley Medical Plaza)

Provides evaluation, treatment and testing for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 and respiratory illness. Appointment not necessary

Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic:

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday – Friday

146 Passion Play Road, Suite A, Eureka Springs, AR

Drive-thru coronavirus screening/testing

Northwest Health System:

Bella Vista EMS Community Partners & Northwest Medical Plaza-Sugar Creek: 479-306-7507

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday - Friday

The Bella Vista Fire Department and EMS’ Community Paramedics are offering in-home testing for COVID-19 as needed following pre-screenings and telemedicine visits for patients who meet certain criteria in coordination with Northwest Medical Plaza-Sugar Creek

Northwest Medical Plaza - Bentonville COVID-19 Screening and Testing:

479- 306-7507

601 Southwest Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72713

Northwest Medical Plaza – Eastside COVID-19 Screening and Testing:

479-306-7507

2158 Butterfield Coach Rd., Suite 100, Springdale, AR 72764

Mercy Northwest Arkansas

Mercy NWA COVID-19 Test Collection Site:

Appointments 5 days a week

2100 54th St, Rogers, AR 72758

A testing site for patients with a referral by a Mercy physician. All patients must have a video visit with a Mercy provider prior to scheduling an appointment for testing. Please call your Mercy physician’s office phone number to schedule an appointment. If you do not have a primary care physician, please call Mercy’s Doctor Finder number at 888-338-3885.

Spanish speaking screeners are available along with all other languages supported with phone translators.

Mercy Respiratory Care Clinic:

479-986-6090

8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Seven days a week

3101 S.E. 14th St, Bentonville, AR

A dedicated clinic for patients with moderate to severe respiratory illnesses

Mercy GoHealth

COVID-19 diagnostic tests are available at all centers for patients with or without symptoms. Register online at https://www.gohealthuc.com/arkansas#covid19

Rogers:

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Call: 479-616-1485

2012 S Promenade Blvd., Rogers, AR 72758

Springdale:

Monday - Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Call: 479-318-0161

4962 Elm Springs Rd Ste 5, Springdale, AR 72762

Fayetteville:

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Call: 479-439-8120

3391 N College Ave Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703

MANA

MANA offers drive-up testing at the locations listed below. Appointments are required at some clinics. Patients will complete a COVID-19 Screening Form or telemedicine screening (Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics) prior to testing.

MANA Family Medicine South’s Fever and Respiratory Clinic:

479-442-2822

2523 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

7 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday – Friday

Drive-up testing, no appointment required

MANA Family Medicine Springdale:

479-750-3630

1109 S. West End Street, Springdale

7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

By appointment only

MANA Family Medicine Har-Ber:

479- 361-1020

171 N. Maestri Road (Hwy 112), Springdale

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday

By appointment only

MANA Family Medicine Pinnacle Hills

479-464-5599

3730 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 2, Rogers

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday - Friday

By appointment only

MANA Urgent Care Wedington:

479-442-0006

1188 N. Salem Road, Suite 6, Fayetteville

7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Sunday

Drive-up testing, no appointment required

MANA Urgent Care College:

479-521-0200

1673 N. College Avenue, Fayetteville

Drive-up testing, no appointment required

https://www.mana.md/clinics/mediserve-walk-in-clinic/mana-urgent-care-college/

Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics:

479-442-7322

3380 N. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville

8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday -Friday

Please call to schedule a telemedicine screening appointment

Community Clinic Community Clinic

The following locations have been established to offer screening and testing for COVID-19. Patients experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath are recommended to call and make an appointment or drive-up to one of these acute care sites for evaluation.

Community Clinic Rogers Medical, 1233 W Poplar St., Rogers, AR 72756

Community Clinic Siloam Springs, 500 S Mt Olive, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Community Clinic Springdale, 614 E. Emma Ave., Springdale, AR 72764

Call or Text 1-855-438-2280

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Arkansas Children’s Northwest

COVID-19 testing available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients ages 0-21, Monday – Friday with an order from a physician. By appointment only at our drive through testing site. Once an order is obtained, parents can call to schedule an appointment.

479-725-6995

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday

Additional Community Testing Rescources

Walgreens COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing:

479-756-1355

2002 S Thompson St. Springdale, AR

By appointment only. Online assessment must be completed first.

https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing/consent

Additional Trusted Resources

Several COVID-19 resources from the NWA Health Care Community can be found on the NWA Council’s website: www.nwacouncil.org\health-care

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Guidelines: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 Guidelines: www.healthy.arkansas.gov

American College of Occupational and Environment Medicine and MDGuidelines

COVID-19 Practice Guideline: https://info.mdguidelines.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ACOEM-COVID-May-8-public.pdf