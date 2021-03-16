Mercy NWA extends visitation hours at area hospitals

The public health crisis has forced area hospitals to limit the number of people coming in and out of their facilities.

ROGERS, Ark. — Mercy Northwest Arkansas has updated its visitation policies and campus guidelines one year after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The public health crisis has forced area hospitals to limit the number of people coming in and out of their facilities to protect their workers' and patients' health and safety.

With cases starting to dip in Arkansas and COVID-19 vaccines become more accessible, Mercy Northwest Arkansas is beginning to extend visitation hours and loosen some restrictions. Though, Mercy says it can change its guidelines if cases and hospitalizations spike again.

Mercy Northwest Arkansas still only allows one visitor per patient, per day for patients hospitalized at their area facilities. The rules also apply to patients at Mercy outpatient clinics.

The following guidelines will be enforced at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Mercy Hospital Berryville and free-standing emergency departments in Springdale and Bella Vista.

Hospital Visitation Guidelines

Visitation 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, limited to one visitor per day.

Visitation for inpatient rehabilitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to accommodate morning therapy schedules.

Patients with disabilities may have one of three designated support persons present at all times.

Patients under 18 may have a parent, legal guardian or caretaker present at all times.

Emergency room patients may be accompanied by one visitor. Visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicle until the ER patient has been taken to a room. The ER waiting room remains closed to visitors. If an ER patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitor will be asked to leave and follow the hospital visitor guidelines during the patient’s hospital stay. Young children may also accompany parents/guardians to the ER if child care is not available.

All inpatient visitors must be age 18 and up.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have visitors; some exceptions may apply.

All other restrictions remain in place, including entrances at Rogers limited to the Emergency Department, Physicians Plaza and main hospital entrance. Mercy Hospital Berryville is only accessible through the Emergency Department entrance.

Women’s and Children’s allows two visitors for duration of stay that can come and go as needed.

Clergy members may visit patients on a weekly basis during regular visitation hours.

Hospital Campus Guidelines

All individuals entering Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Mercy Hospital Berryville and clinic campuses will be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Individuals who fail the screening will not be allowed to enter.

Co-workers and visitors are required to wear a face covering, including in the patient room. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own face covering with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.

After being screened, visitors will receive a sticker, which is a specific color pertaining to the day of week, that must be worn throughout the visit.

Visitors are to remain in the patient room during the entire visit. Waiting rooms will remain closed, except for the ICU waiting room, which will practice social distancing.

Cafeteria has re-opened to visitors.

Mercy will continue to maintain rigorous cleaning protocols at all locations.

Failure to follow these guidelines will result in the visitor being asked to leave campus.

Clinic Visitation Guidelines

Mercy Rogers and Mercy Berryville will allow one visitor per clinic patient. Young children may also accompany parents/guardians to Mercy clinics if child care is not available. Patients under age 18 may have two designated visitors/parents/guardians as requested/needed.

All individuals entering Mercy Clinic Rogers and Mercy Clinic Berryville locations will be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Individuals who fail the screening may not be allowed to enter.

Co-workers and visitors are required to wear face coverings at all times, including in the exam room. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.

Social distancing will be practiced and maintained, especially in waiting rooms. If safe social distancing cannot be maintained, patients’ visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicle.

In an effort to reduce the spread and exposure of COVID-19, Mercy Clinic Rogers and Mercy Clinic Berryville encourages all patients to consider bringing a visitor or family member only when it is absolutely necessary. All Mercy Clinic Rogers and Mercy Clinic Berryville locations have the capability to videoconference with a patient’s family member during their clinic visit.